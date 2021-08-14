Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,358. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

