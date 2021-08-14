Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,318,000 after purchasing an additional 155,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.67. 500,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $196.43 and a twelve month high of $316.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

