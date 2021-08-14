Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 370.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 137,802 shares during the period.

BATS HYDB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.62. 22,711 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81.

