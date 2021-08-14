Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 15,422 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 212.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.14. 242,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,853. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $197.58 and a 52 week high of $276.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.68.

