Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 17,075 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

