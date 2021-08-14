Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,955 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.