Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 41,635 Shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,635 shares during the quarter. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 6.59% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLES stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.62. 4,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

