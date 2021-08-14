Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after buying an additional 221,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 147,122 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 185,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 152,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

