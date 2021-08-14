Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 496,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,457. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84.

