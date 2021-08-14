Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,229,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 872,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 68,224 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GOVT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.80. 1,576,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.