Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. 802,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

