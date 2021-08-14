Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.32% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.14. 49,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98.

