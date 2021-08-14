Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,267 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 5.23% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.27.

