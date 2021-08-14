Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 209.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 498,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,809. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

