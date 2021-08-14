Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,110 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.