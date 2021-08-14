Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,555 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.29% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. 4,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $36.82.

