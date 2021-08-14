Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,886 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.09. 54,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.