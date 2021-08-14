Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 54,094 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,094 shares during the period. Inspire 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 3.53% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIBL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIBL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 13,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

