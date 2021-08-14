Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 875 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.08. 82,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.