Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $3.19 Million Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

BATS PSMM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.66. 5,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

