Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Credicorp worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2,962.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $1,559,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $546,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

