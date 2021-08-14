Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.91 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00006554 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $5.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,428.93 or 1.00054757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00032151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079646 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

