Credits Reaches Market Cap of $8.22 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Credits has a market cap of $8.22 million and $327,227.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

