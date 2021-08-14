Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Financial Comparison

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 1.61 -$1.88 billion $0.25 13.96 Matador Resources $862.13 million 3.75 -$593.21 million $0.56 49.29

Matador Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Point Energy and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.97, indicating a potential upside of 99.78%. Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $36.10, indicating a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 89.04% 10.74% 5.06% Matador Resources -18.98% 15.69% 6.65%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Crescent Point Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

