Critical Review: PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) & Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burlington Stores and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $5.76 billion 3.96 -$216.50 million ($2.57) -133.40 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burlington Stores.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Burlington Stores and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 0 2 17 0 2.89 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Burlington Stores currently has a consensus target price of $337.61, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Burlington Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores 4.03% 82.78% 4.74% PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burlington Stores beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of March 4, 2021, the company operated 761 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico primarily under the name Burlington Stores. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of cafÃ© and restaurant business; and property, investment, book store, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,500 retail stores and outlets in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, Medan, Makassar, Batam, Manado, and other cities in Indonesia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

