Critical Review: Stryve Foods (SNAX) versus Its Peers

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1218 1241 33 2.34

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Stryve Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -0.90% 7.37% 2.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -49.14 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 3.65

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

