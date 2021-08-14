Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.24, with a volume of 108,013 shares.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.55.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.