Crowd Machine (CMCT) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $55,124.06 and $701.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00876036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00100229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

