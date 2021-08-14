Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $194.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

