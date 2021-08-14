Crown Price Tops $0.0837 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Crown has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $2,521.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,199.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $695.85 or 0.01474261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00352408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00121575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,831,302 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

