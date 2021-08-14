Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,583.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $109,583.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00155566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,624.52 or 0.99774214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.73 or 0.00870378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

