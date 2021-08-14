Crust Price Hits $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001351 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $773.08 or 0.01659867 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

