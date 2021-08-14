CryptEx Market Cap Tops $1.31 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $3,865.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.36 or 0.00032609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.41 or 0.99923698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00032156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013614 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

