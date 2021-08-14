CryptoBlades Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $38.67 or 0.00082445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $32.40 million and $9.65 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00135799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00155915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.20 or 0.99958601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.29 or 0.00872628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,932 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

