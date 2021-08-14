Cryptobuyer Hits Market Capitalization of $53,871.18 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $53,871.18 and $211.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00879892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00106594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044204 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

