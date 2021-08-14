Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $941,847.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00154221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.75 or 1.00112742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.76 or 0.00861615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,031,761 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

