CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 67.3% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $484,005.01 and $3,406.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 67.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00295413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00035032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

