Cryptrust (CTRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,399.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $32,721.59 and $1,399.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.