CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 28,612 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. On average, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

In related news, COO Robert Wesley Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares in the company, valued at $750,485.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Gill purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 126,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

