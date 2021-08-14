CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.67. CSP shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 830 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of 465.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CSP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CSP during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

