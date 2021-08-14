CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.49

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and traded as high as $34.29. CSX shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 5,625,059 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

