Cubiex Power Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $327.00 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $132,817.07 and approximately $327.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00154018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.30 or 1.00000030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00873269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

