CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $64.73 on Top Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $64.73 or 0.00137423 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $493,045.44 and $2,124.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00138032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,070.80 or 0.99933014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

