Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 2,669,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.