Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,760,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 75,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

