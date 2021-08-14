Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 1,118,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03.

