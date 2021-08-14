Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,036 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,388 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,194,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 430,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

