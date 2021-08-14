Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 183,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.96. 186,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

