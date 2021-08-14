Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

JEPI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $62.19. 505,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,987. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88.

