Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,837 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 2.3% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $94.11. 104,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,809. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $94.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

